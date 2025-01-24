Consumer confidence in Czech economy drops to lowest level since last February

Confidence in the Czech economy fell in January by 0.3 points to 97.4, according to the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ). While business confidence slightly improved, consumer confidence dropped to its lowest level since February 2024. Despite the decline, overall confidence remains higher than a year ago, when it stood at 92.7. Business confidence rose by 0.4 points to 97.5, driven by optimism in the industrial sector, where confidence increased by 4.3 points. However, confidence fell in services, construction, and trade. Consumer confidence dropped by 3.4 points, with households reporting greater concerns about their financial situation and the country’s economic outlook.